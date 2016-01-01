See All Psychologists in Brunswick, ME
Dr. William Barter, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Barter, PHD

Psychology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Barter, PHD is a Psychologist in Brunswick, ME. They specialize in Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.

Dr. Barter works at Physical Office in Brunswick, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Office
    39 Baribeau Dr, Brunswick, ME 04011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 854-4321
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barter?

    Photo: Dr. William Barter, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Barter, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barter to family and friends

    Dr. Barter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Barter, PHD.

    About Dr. William Barter, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518053172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Spurwink Child Abuse Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Barter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Barter, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.