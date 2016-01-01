Dr. William Barter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Barter, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Barter, PHD is a Psychologist in Brunswick, ME. They specialize in Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.
Dr. Barter works at
Locations
Physical Office39 Baribeau Dr, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 854-4321
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Barter, PHD
- Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518053172
Education & Certifications
- Spurwink Child Abuse Program
- Walden University
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barter speaks French.
Dr. Barter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barter.
