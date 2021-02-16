William Boostrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
William Boostrom, PA-C
Overview of William Boostrom, PA-C
William Boostrom, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
William Boostrom's Office Locations
- 1 2606 Hospital 4 Blvd # West, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 902-6100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Boostrom?
Outstanding staff. Excellent communication between staff and patient.
About William Boostrom, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760475933
Frequently Asked Questions
William Boostrom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Boostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed William Boostrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Boostrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Boostrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Boostrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.