Dr. William Brierley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brierley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brierley, DC
Overview
Dr. William Brierley, DC is a Chiropractor in Lockport, NY.
Dr. Brierley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ken. Ton Chiropractic Spine and Injury PC828 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 438-2988
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brierley?
I have been a patient now of Dr. Brierly for about 18 years. Dr. Brierly has always pulled me through horse back riding or daily life injuries. I have been struggling with osteoporosis and a few broken vertebrae the past few years. Dr. Brierly has been such a big part of pulling me through! My bone density has improved tremendously and he is helping me with the healing from wearing a brace. Honestly, the best naturopathic chiropractor there is! I visited Dr. Brierly recently and noticed how meticulous he and his people are about keeping things sanitized and clean during this virus time. He puts the patient first, thank so much Dr. Brierly!!
About Dr. William Brierley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841346137
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brierley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brierley works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brierley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brierley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brierley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brierley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.