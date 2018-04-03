William Briggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
William Briggs, FNP
Overview of William Briggs, FNP
William Briggs, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseburg, OR.
William Briggs works at
William Briggs' Office Locations
Park Medical Group LLC1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 140, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions (541) 677-7200
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Bill Briggs in 2014 when I was diogbosed with stage 4 Cancer. He has helped me so much & I’m very greatful to have him as my care provider. I like talking with bill. Evergreen on the other hand.... I don’t want to ruin Bills review, so I won’t discuss evergreen in whole. I’ll just add Bill is a great guy. He listens, and cares. His staff team is always friendly and quick to call back when asked. 5 Stars to his office staff also.
About William Briggs, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932392859
