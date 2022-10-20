See All Counselors in O Fallon, MO
William Brown, LPC

Counseling
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

William Brown, LPC is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO. 

William Brown works at Dr. Genova LLC in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Genova LLC
    5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 250, O Fallon, MO 63368 (636) 561-2979
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2022
    When I was seeking help to get through some rough times Dr. Brown was definitely the best choice I had made in a long time. I appreciated his honesty and tools to help me cope.
    kim hitchcock — Oct 20, 2022
    About William Brown, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699877548
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Brown, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Brown works at Dr. Genova LLC in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on William Brown’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed William Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

