See All Clinical Psychologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. William Bryson, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Bryson, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Bryson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntsville, AL. 

Dr. Bryson works at Bryson Behavioral Health Services in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Behavioral Health
    250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 145, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 801-8937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Behavior Therapy
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Behavior Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Issues in Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bryson?

    May 21, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Bryson for a few years now and was very nervous about going to see him at first but when we sat in his office and started talking I saw what a patient and caring person he is and i do not trust easily but with his caring he is the only Dr. i feel that actually listens to me. i would highly reccomend him!!
    Cathye in Boaz — May 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Bryson, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Bryson, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bryson to family and friends

    Dr. Bryson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bryson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Bryson, PHD.

    About Dr. William Bryson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083958813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Bryson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryson works at Bryson Behavioral Health Services in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Bryson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Bryson, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.