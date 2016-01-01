See All Clinical Psychologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. William Buchanan, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Buchanan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Buchanan works at North Point Psychology, LLC in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Point Psychology, LLC
    3534 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 624-0310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. William Buchanan, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235232257
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, College Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
  • Emory University
