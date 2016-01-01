Dr. William Buchanan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buchanan, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Buchanan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Locations
North Point Psychology, LLC3534 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 624-0310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Buchanan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235232257
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, College Of Medicine
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
