Dr. William Buddin, PHD

Neuropsychology
2.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Buddin, PHD

Dr. William Buddin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita

Dr. Buddin works at SC Neuro in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Buddin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SC Neuro
    29 Leinbach Dr, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 509-6521
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Buddin, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    NPI Number
    • 1215375035
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    • College of Charleston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Buddin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buddin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buddin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

