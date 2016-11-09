William Burke, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Burke, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC.
Ccubed Services LLC709 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 821-2480Wednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This Doctor has helped our family so much! He works hand in hand with the psychiatrist in the practice and they make a phenomenal team. Our child would have been expelled from school for her behavior issues, had we not met this doctor team.
William Burke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed William Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.