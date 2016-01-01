Dr. Campagna accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Campagna, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Campagna, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lebanon, NJ.
Locations
- 1 1220 State Route 31 Ste 19, Lebanon, NJ 08833 Directions (908) 735-8300
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. William Campagna, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255821294
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campagna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Campagna. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campagna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campagna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campagna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.