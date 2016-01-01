William Chan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Chan
Overview
William Chan is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
William Chan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 637-1855Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Chan?
About William Chan
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1164727855
Frequently Asked Questions
William Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Chan works at
William Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with William Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.