Dr. Christianson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Christianson, DC
Overview
Dr. William Christianson, DC is a Chiropractor in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Dr. Christianson works at
Locations
William A Christianson Dc PC1756 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 399-1285
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Christianson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1215021746
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christianson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christianson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Christianson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christianson.
