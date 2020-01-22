See All Nurse Practitioners in Johnson City, TN
William Clever, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

William Clever, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of William Clever, FNP

William Clever, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN. 

William Clever works at Appalachian Family Care in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

William Clever's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Appalachian Family Care
    1009 Novus Dr Ste 1A, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-2516
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with William Clever?

    Jan 22, 2020
    Seen several dr no one cpuld find out why i kept getting sick. Went and seen cleaver at Appalachian family care he did blood work and within 24 hrs knew what meds to put me on and how to treat the problem. He saved my life!!!!
    Gutierrez — Jan 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: William Clever, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with William Clever, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending William Clever to family and friends

    William Clever's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with William Clever

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about William Clever, FNP.

    About William Clever, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982608758
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Clever, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Clever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Clever has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    William Clever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Clever works at Appalachian Family Care in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on William Clever’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed William Clever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Clever.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Clever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Clever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you William Clever, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.