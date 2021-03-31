Dr. William Connor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Connor, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Connor, PHD is a Psychologist in Binghamton, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 Oak St, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 797-7766
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connor?
Dr. Connor is an amazing psychologist. He always listens and is so respectful of me and my time. I've seen him for almost 5 years and I recommend him to anyone who tells me they're having issues haha! He has helped me so much and I have no idea where I would be in life now if I didn't have him.
About Dr. William Connor, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1225129042
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.