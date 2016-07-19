William Cuza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
William Cuza, ARNP
Overview of William Cuza, ARNP
William Cuza, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
William Cuza's Office Locations
- 1 2350 Bentridge Ln, Fayetteville, NC 23804 Directions (863) 908-9663
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
After reading the reviews I thought my first visit with Mr. Cuza was not going to be great, but I was wrong. He was very nice and caring. He listened to all my needs and truly seemed to care. I definitely recommend Mr Cuza!
About William Cuza, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124234398
William Cuza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed William Cuza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Cuza.
