Dr. William Daigle, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Daigle, PHD is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Dr. Daigle works at RENEE M BRUNO MD LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renee M Bruno MD LLC
    7470 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 615-8032

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. William Daigle, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912092966
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Daigle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Daigle works at RENEE M BRUNO MD LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Daigle’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daigle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daigle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

