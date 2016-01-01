Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Dailey, PHD
Overview of Dr. William Dailey, PHD
Dr. William Dailey, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Dailey's Office Locations
Neuropsychology Services of Austin PC711 W 38th St Ste D3, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-7745
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Dailey, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1356340293
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dailey accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dailey works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.