Dr. William Dolan, OD
Overview of Dr. William Dolan, OD
Dr. William Dolan, OD is an Optometrist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Dolan's Office Locations
Eye Care Associates Od PA3354 W Friendly Ave Ste 147, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 387-0930
Eye Care Associates2835 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 808-2020
Eye Care Associates2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 861-7784
Eye Care Associates Od PA8231 BRIER CREEK PKWY, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 863-5032
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dolan is smart and wise, kind and cares about his patients and their needs (a rare combination these days). He uses the most up-to-date equipment combined with his extensive knowledge in order to give each of his patients the best eye-wear prescription for their personal use. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Dolan, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1992704050
Dr. Dolan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
