William Dougherty, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Dougherty, PSY
Overview
William Dougherty, PSY is a Counselor in Clarks Summit, PA.
William Dougherty works at
Locations
-
1
William F Dougherty, PsyD301 W Grove St Ste 11, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 207-1529
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Concentra
- Devon Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Dougherty?
He has helped my wife so much. She was no doing well always crying always sad always screaming now she is much better with talking to him. She stay in bed from pain for many many days I feel better he help her she in pain but she will get out of after 3 days. She stay more positive now not so much negative now.
About William Dougherty, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1285797548
Education & Certifications
- California Coast University
Frequently Asked Questions
William Dougherty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Dougherty works at
18 patients have reviewed William Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.