Overview

William Dougherty, PSY is a Counselor in Clarks Summit, PA. 

William Dougherty works at William F Dougherty, PsyD in Clarks Summit, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William F Dougherty, PsyD
    301 W Grove St Ste 11, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 207-1529

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • Devon Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About William Dougherty, PSY

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285797548
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California Coast University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Dougherty, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Dougherty works at William F Dougherty, PsyD in Clarks Summit, PA. View the full address on William Dougherty’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed William Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Dougherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

