Dr. Erwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Erwin, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Erwin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Erwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Turning Points14815 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 494-1991
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erwin?
Dr. Erwin was very helpful during my divorce. He helped my ex and I get through making a difficult decision and we have remained friends. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. William Erwin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063562684
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erwin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.