Overview

William Fuller, MA is a Counselor in Woodinville, WA. They completed their residency with Wf Counseling, Woodinvile, Wa

William Fuller works at WF Counseling in Woodinville, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WF Counseling
    WF Counseling
13901 NE 175th St Ste F, Woodinville, WA 98072
(425) 298-3844

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Adolescent Counseling
Behavioral Disorders
Borderline Personality Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Behavioral Disorders
Borderline Personality Disorder

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 09, 2018
    William helped my husband and I get through a hard time last year. We are grateful for his ability to get us back on track with our 22 year marriage.
    — Jan 09, 2018
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1437415189
    • Wf Counseling, Woodinvile, Wa
    • Northshore Youth & Family Services, Bothell, Wa
    • City University Wa
