Dr. Gallagher Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Gallagher Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 513-3909Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher Jr?
Dr. Gallagher is one of the most knowledgeable doctors that have ever met.
About Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1538161179
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher Jr works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.