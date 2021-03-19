See All Chiropractors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Gallagher Jr works at Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc. in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc.
    8426 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 513-3909
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Gallagher is one of the most knowledgeable doctors that have ever met.
    Donald W Hirsh — Mar 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC
    About Dr. William Gallagher Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538161179
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gallagher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher Jr works at Phoenix Medical Legal Services Inc. in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

