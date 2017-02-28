See All Physicians Assistants in Stony Brook, NY
William Gray, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

William Gray, PA is a Physician Assistant in Stony Brook, NY. 

William Gray works at Shafi Wani MD PC in Stony Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shafi Wani MD PC
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 15H, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-3005

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 28, 2017
I would and I have recommended William Gray to my family and friends. He is an excellent provider. William Gray is a caring, conscientious and kind physician assistant. He is extremely knowledgable and up-to-date, and his love for what he does comes through in his practice. Medicine would be much better off if we had more physicians like William Gray!
Jennifer Sammis in Rocky Point, NY — Feb 28, 2017
Photo: William Gray, PA
About William Gray, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649395229
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

William Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

William Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

William Gray works at Shafi Wani MD PC in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on William Gray’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed William Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Gray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

