Dr. William Hawthorne III, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Hawthorne III, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Hawthorne III works at
Moss & Moss Premier Home Care Services Inc.201 Penn Center Blvd Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 825-5149Monday11:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
The Doctor is the best therapist I have ever had the privilege of knowing. He is very understanding and works with you to uncover your deep seeded issues and how to best overcome those situations. I can say confidently that he saved my marriage and a lot of the things I value in my life. He is an enabler.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346277944
