Dr. Hooker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hooker, PHD
Overview of Dr. William Hooker, PHD
Dr. William Hooker, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hooker's Office Locations
- 1 350 Parnassus Ave Ste 309, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 665-1875
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hooker?
Dr Hooker was amazing with our daughter who is 19 years old - he tested her for 9 hours and she felt comfortable, cared for and said he was SO KIND during the entire process. He was very thorough and we are thankful to have found him- thank you!
About Dr. William Hooker, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1720199672
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.