William Immel, LPC
Overview
William Immel, LPC is a Counselor in Savannah, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Oglethorpe Professional Blvd Ste 201, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 352-7638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About William Immel, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801953500
Education & Certifications
- RIDER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
William Immel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed William Immel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Immel.
