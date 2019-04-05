William Keeler, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Keeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Keeler, APRN
William Keeler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Southern College - Master of Science in Nursing, APRN.
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Celtic Insurance Company
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- NCAS
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealth Group
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed my appointment with William Keeler. He was attentive and ordered the necessary test and medication. I would not hesitate to see him again.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Florida Southern College - Master of Science in Nursing, APRN
- Florida Southern College - BS Nursing
William Keeler speaks Spanish.
