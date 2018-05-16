See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
William Kreft, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of William Kreft, PA

William Kreft, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

William Kreft works at Amity Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

William Kreft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amity Medical Group
    10508 Park Rd Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 208-4134
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 16, 2018
    Bill is a kind and knowledgeable provider. I have extensive issues and he’s quickly become my quarterback, bringing together all specialists. Now at Ballentyne Family Medicine I feel lucky I’ve found him.
    Bailey — May 16, 2018
    About William Kreft, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760491823
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Kreft, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Kreft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Kreft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    William Kreft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Kreft works at Amity Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on William Kreft’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed William Kreft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Kreft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Kreft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Kreft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

