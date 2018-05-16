William Kreft, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Kreft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Kreft, PA
William Kreft, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Amity Medical Group10508 Park Rd Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 208-4134
- Aetna
Bill is a kind and knowledgeable provider. I have extensive issues and he’s quickly become my quarterback, bringing together all specialists. Now at Ballentyne Family Medicine I feel lucky I’ve found him.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760491823
William Kreft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
William Kreft accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Kreft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed William Kreft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Kreft.
