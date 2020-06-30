Dr. Laforge II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Laforge II, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Laforge II, PHD is a Psychologist in Temecula, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 28362 Vincent Moraga Dr Ste C, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-9055
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laforge II?
Dr. Laforge is a great psychologists who would always listen to my questions and concerns and provide me with useful feedback. I saw him in person for about a year and a half on a weekly basis and made significant progress. I would recommend him to anyone needing a adult psychologist.
About Dr. William Laforge II, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790791705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laforge II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laforge II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laforge II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laforge II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laforge II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.