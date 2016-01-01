Overview

Dr. William Leach, DC is a Chiropractor in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Leach works at Basic Chiropractic & Leach Rehabilitation Inc in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.