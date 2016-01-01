Dr. William Leach, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Leach, DC
Overview
Dr. William Leach, DC is a Chiropractor in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Leach works at
Locations
Basic Chiropractic & Leach Rehabilitation Inc600 S HARBOR BLVD, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 774-8555
Brain and Spine Institute of California, Inc.4631 Teller Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 335-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. William Leach, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043383029
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- New College Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
