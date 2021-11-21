Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Ling, PHD
Overview of Dr. William Ling, PHD
Dr. William Ling, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Ling works at
Dr. Ling's Office Locations
-
1
Home Helpers - Direct Link1900 Campus Commons Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 597-8920
Good Dr. All around.
About Dr. William Ling, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1558361857
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.