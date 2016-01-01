William Lozano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Lozano, PA-C
Overview
William Lozano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
William Lozano works at
Locations
-
1
ERgent Care Center - A Family Care Partners Provider1215 Dunn Ave Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 696-7474Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Lozano?
About William Lozano, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972579522
Frequently Asked Questions
William Lozano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
William Lozano accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Lozano works at
2 patients have reviewed William Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.