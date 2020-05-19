William Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
William Martinez, PA-C
William Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Samaritana Medical Clinic-7th Street2033 W 7th St Ste 3, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 484-2288
Perfectionist... A great person to have oversee your healthcare needs.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124161120
William Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed William Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Martinez.
