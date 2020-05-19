See All Physicians Assistants in Los Angeles, CA
William Martinez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

William Martinez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. 

William Martinez works at Samaritana Medical Clinic-7th Street in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Samaritana Medical Clinic-7th Street
    2033 W 7th St Ste 3, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 484-2288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dandruff
Dry Skin
Facial Peel
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 19, 2020
    Perfectionist... A great person to have oversee your healthcare needs.
    Perry L Coleman — May 19, 2020
    About William Martinez, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1124161120
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    William Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Martinez works at Samaritana Medical Clinic-7th Street in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on William Martinez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed William Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

