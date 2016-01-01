Dr. William McBride III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McBride III, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William McBride III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Athens, TX.
Dr. McBride III works at
Locations
Etpns700 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-9570
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William McBride III, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477581700
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride III.
