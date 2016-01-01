Dr. William McInnish, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McInnish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McInnish, OD
Overview of Dr. William McInnish, OD
Dr. William McInnish, OD is an Optometrist in Bay Minette, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Alabama.
Dr. McInnish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McInnish's Office Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates2003 Medical Center Dr, Bay Minette, AL 36507 Directions (844) 206-2911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McInnish?
About Dr. William McInnish, OD
- Optometry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730151739
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInnish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInnish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McInnish works at
Dr. McInnish has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInnish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInnish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McInnish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.