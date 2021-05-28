See All Clinical Psychologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr William McKenna Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr William McKenna

Clinical Psychology
4.4 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr William McKenna is a Clinical Psychologist in Midlothian, VA. 

Dr William McKenna works at The Westwood Group in Midlothian, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Guidance Centers
    831 Grove Rd Ste C, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 743-0960
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr William McKenna?

    May 28, 2021
    Dr. McKenna was very straightforward and helpful. I had never spoken to any kind of mental health professional before, but he made me feel understood and at ease. He explained his process and assessment in clear terms and provided good advice for moving forward with treatment. I highly recommend him.
    — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr William McKenna
    How would you rate your experience with Dr William McKenna?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr William McKenna to family and friends

    Dr William McKenna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr William McKenna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr William McKenna.

    About Dr William McKenna

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336635002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr William McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr William McKenna works at The Westwood Group in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr William McKenna’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr William McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr William McKenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr William McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr William McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr William McKenna?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.