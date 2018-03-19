See All Psychologists in Rochester, NY
William Mitchell, PSY

Psychology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

William Mitchell, PSY is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY. 

William Mitchell works at William E. Mitchell Psy.D. in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William Mitchell Psy.D.
    1595 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 465-5072
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About William Mitchell, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740393735
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Mitchell, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Mitchell works at William E. Mitchell Psy.D. in Rochester, NY. View the full address on William Mitchell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed William Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

