See All Chiropractors in North Canton, OH
Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in North Canton, OH. 

Dr. Neidert Jr works at Merit Dental in North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neidert Chiropractic Inc.
    1515 Portage St NW Ste D, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Neidert Jr?

Jun 08, 2021
Dr. Neidert is knowledgeable, caring, and he takes his time with his patients to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend him for anyone looking for a competent, kind chiropractor.
— Jun 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neidert Jr to family and friends

Dr. Neidert Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Neidert Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC.

About Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1134215767
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Neidert Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neidert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neidert Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neidert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neidert Jr works at Merit Dental in North Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Neidert Jr’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Neidert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neidert Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neidert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neidert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.