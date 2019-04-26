Dr. William Pimienta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimienta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Pimienta, OD
Overview of Dr. William Pimienta, OD
Dr. William Pimienta, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Pimienta works at
Dr. Pimienta's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Optometry of Orcutt4850 S Bradley Rd Ste A2, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 937-9532Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pimienta?
I absolutely love coming here. The best eye Doctor I've been to. I have two kids in glasses and always leave here taken care of. The girls in the front are great. Always such a great experience.
About Dr. William Pimienta, OD
- Optometry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477588127
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pimienta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pimienta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pimienta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pimienta works at
Dr. Pimienta speaks Spanish.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Pimienta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pimienta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pimienta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pimienta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.