William Precourt Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Precourt Jr, LPCMH
Offers telehealth
Overview
William Precourt Jr, LPCMH is a Counselor in Dover, DE.
William Precourt Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premiere Counseling LLC1326 S Governors Ave Ste A, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 736-1232
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Precourt Jr?
I have seen Bill on and off for several years whenever I feel the need to get counseling and seek advice. He has been incredible. I completely trust his advice. He is non-judge mental. He has wonderful insight. He helps me realize things from different perspectives. His office manager is his wife Cheryl. Cheryl is very on top of things. They are wonderful with having a flexible schedule and I can jump on a Zoom if I’m between clients during the week at work. I have options for the visit, aside from having to go in person. You can tell there is a genuine concern for his patients. He goes above and beyond. Many times he has accommodated my schedule whenever I wasn’t able to do my session during normal hours. I have never had another counselor that was willing to be so accommodating to my busy work schedule. He has a very calm demeanor and is extremely easy to open up to. The overall experiences I’ve had are. I thing short of phenomenal. I end each session feeling so much more calm. A++++
About William Precourt Jr, LPCMH
- Counseling
- English
- 1912055773
Frequently Asked Questions
William Precourt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Precourt Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed William Precourt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Precourt Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Precourt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Precourt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.