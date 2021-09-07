See All Counselors in Dover, DE
William Precourt Jr, LPCMH

Counseling
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

William Precourt Jr, LPCMH is a Counselor in Dover, DE. 

William Precourt Jr works at Premiere Counseling LLC in Dover, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Counseling LLC
    1326 S Governors Ave Ste A, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 736-1232
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2021
    I have seen Bill on and off for several years whenever I feel the need to get counseling and seek advice. He has been incredible. I completely trust his advice. He is non-judge mental. He has wonderful insight. He helps me realize things from different perspectives. His office manager is his wife Cheryl. Cheryl is very on top of things. They are wonderful with having a flexible schedule and I can jump on a Zoom if I’m between clients during the week at work. I have options for the visit, aside from having to go in person. You can tell there is a genuine concern for his patients. He goes above and beyond. Many times he has accommodated my schedule whenever I wasn’t able to do my session during normal hours. I have never had another counselor that was willing to be so accommodating to my busy work schedule. He has a very calm demeanor and is extremely easy to open up to. The overall experiences I’ve had are. I thing short of phenomenal. I end each session feeling so much more calm. A++++
    Amber Graver — Sep 07, 2021
    About William Precourt Jr, LPCMH

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912055773
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

