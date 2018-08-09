William Reifman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
William Reifman, PA
William Reifman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO.
Colorado Voice Clinic PC930 W 7th Ave Unit B, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 844-3000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
William "Buzz" Reifman was contacted to check my elderly mother's hearing...I had to cancel our first appointment due to a last minute conflict with another appointment. The front desk staff was very understanding and I was able to reschedule the next day. Buzz was very friendly and interacted easily with my mother; the exam led to a brief procedure removing excess wax resulting in improved hearing for my mom. Very happy with all aspects of my experience with Buzz and staff at the front desk
About William Reifman, PA
- 1093996324
William Reifman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed William Reifman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Reifman.
