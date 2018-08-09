See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
William Reifman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

William Reifman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. 

William Reifman works at Levinson Eye Clinic, PC in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Voice Clinic PC
    930 W 7th Ave Unit B, Denver, CO 80204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 844-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 09, 2018
William "Buzz" Reifman was contacted to check my elderly mother's hearing...I had to cancel our first appointment due to a last minute conflict with another appointment. The front desk staff was very understanding and I was able to reschedule the next day. Buzz was very friendly and interacted easily with my mother; the exam led to a brief procedure removing excess wax resulting in improved hearing for my mom. Very happy with all aspects of my experience with Buzz and staff at the front desk
Lisa — Aug 09, 2018
About William Reifman, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093996324
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

William Reifman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

William Reifman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

William Reifman works at Levinson Eye Clinic, PC in Denver, CO. View the full address on William Reifman’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed William Reifman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Reifman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Reifman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Reifman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

