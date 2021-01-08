See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Kamuela, HI
William Rickards, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

William Rickards, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Kamuela, HI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    65-1206 Mamalahoa Hwy Bldg 2, Kamuela, HI 96743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 990-3875
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    — Jan 08, 2021
    About William Rickards, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790813731
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Rickards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed William Rickards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Rickards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Rickards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Rickards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

