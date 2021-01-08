William Rickards accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Rickards, LMFT
Overview
William Rickards, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Kamuela, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 65-1206 Mamalahoa Hwy Bldg 2, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 990-3875
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Rickards?
I have been a client of William Rickard off and on for over three years. His approach is grounded in equality, equanimity, integrity, and experience. He is an active listener and not only hears you but sees you as a whole unique individual. He is able to offer solid answers and advice to issues great and small with real approachable solutions and practices. He is down to earth, and accessible, yet not afraid to utilize some tough love. I highly recommend his services.
About William Rickards, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790813731
Frequently Asked Questions
William Rickards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed William Rickards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Rickards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Rickards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Rickards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.