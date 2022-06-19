Dr. William Riedel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riedel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Riedel, OD
Overview of Dr. William Riedel, OD
Dr. William Riedel, OD is an Optometrist in Buffalo, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Riedel's Office Locations
- 1 266 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-7647
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riedel?
I am a patient at Dr. Riedel I have been one for years and I absolutely Love it here The Doctor himself is amazing the workers are very kind and friendly. The hours are very convenient and you in and out of the office. If they don’t have the frames you are looking for they will help you find either similar or a different kind that’s better than your first choice, as for kids I called for an appointment and Dr. Riedel’s office gave her a same day appointment and ordered her glasses with in 3 days she was seeing clearly.
About Dr. William Riedel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1457311219
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riedel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riedel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riedel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Riedel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riedel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riedel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riedel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.