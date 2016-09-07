Dr. Rochetti Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Rochetti Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. William Rochetti Jr, OD
Dr. William Rochetti Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrence Township, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochetti Jr's Office Locations
- 1 135 Quaker Brg Mall, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 799-9191
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient. From time to time, I've called him with contact lens or infection issues and he just prescribed something over the phone. Solid, upstanding and knowledgeable provider.
About Dr. William Rochetti Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942367867
Frequently Asked Questions
