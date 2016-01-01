See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Bernardino, CA
Super Profile

William Schlegel, PA-C

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of William Schlegel, PA-C

William Schlegel, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. 

William Schlegel works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

William Schlegel's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Arrhythmia
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Atrial Arrhythmia
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Epic Benefits
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About William Schlegel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1437472867
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Schlegel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Schlegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Schlegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    William Schlegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Schlegel works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on William Schlegel’s profile.

    William Schlegel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with William Schlegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Schlegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Schlegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

