Dr. William Schultz, OD

Optometry
5.0 (93)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Schultz, OD

Dr. William Schultz, OD is an Optometrist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Schultz works at Beltline Family Dentistry in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schultz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beltline Family Dentistry
    750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 818-7005
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Very happy with Dr.Schultz he is very good at what he does and I appreciate his knowledge and expertise.
    About Dr. William Schultz, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730256058
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Schultz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schultz works at Beltline Family Dentistry in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Schultz’s profile.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

