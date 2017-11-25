Dr. Semmel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Semmel, OD
Overview of Dr. William Semmel, OD
Dr. William Semmel, OD is an Optometrist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Semmel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Semmel's Office Locations
-
1
Total Eye Care3323 HAMILTON BLVD, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 776-6600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semmel?
I have used Dr. Semmel for years. He is caring, knowledgeable, has a great staff.
About Dr. William Semmel, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1710220934
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semmel accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semmel works at
Dr. Semmel speaks Spanish.
Dr. Semmel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.