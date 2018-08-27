Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Shepard, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Shepard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Shepard works at
Locations
Jtj Rehab10300 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 392-9000
Simonsen Shepard Behavioral Health3811 Turtle Creek Blvd Ste 1925, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 443-7808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
When I decided to start therapy with Dr. Shepard, I was feeling scarred and worthless. That was why I started, but why I stayed only became clear after we began to difficult, self scrutinizing work. Dr. Shepard should be kindness, attentiveness & guidance, all in a nonjudgmental environment. Under his direction, I realized my own self worth & embarked on a mission of self-discovery. I stayed for about a year & it was the most transformative of my life. No other could have helped me so adeptly.
About Dr. William Shepard, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548225899
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
