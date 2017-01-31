Dr. William Shine, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shine, DC
Overview
Dr. William Shine, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Shine Chiropractic Neurology298 Old Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 834-0389
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Our whole family goes to Dr. Shine. He is absolutely wonderful. I suffer from severe back problems and was told I needed to have surgery. I haven't needed to have surgery and I am not on any pain meds since I started seeing Dr. Shine.
About Dr. William Shine, DC
- Chiropractic
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shine.
