Dr. William Slagle, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Slagle, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV.
Locations
William Slagle1070 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 454-0201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I loved being his patient, he helped me get over many deaths and I can't wait to return in the very near future after my vaccination takes effect. Spent a year in lock down and he's the only person I'm excited to see once released from this pandemic mode.
About Dr. William Slagle, PHD
Dr. Slagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Slagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slagle.
